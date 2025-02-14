Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

