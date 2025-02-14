Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 643 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COMT opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $709.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -59.90%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

