Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 710 Shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 331,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 90,692 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGNG opened at $26.01 on Friday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

