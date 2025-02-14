Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 933 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 71,944 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $107.58 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,422 shares of company stock worth $11,424,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

