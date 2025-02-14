Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,937 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $673.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

