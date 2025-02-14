Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

