Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,470.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,307.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,192.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,680.96 and a 12 month high of $3,484.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

