Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,871 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.