Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. The company has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $1.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.