Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

