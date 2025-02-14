Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.75% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAPR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

