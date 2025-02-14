Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $419,000 Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITM. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,551,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 738,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 58,129 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 51,628 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ITM stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.