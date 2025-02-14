Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.