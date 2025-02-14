Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,210,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF Price Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63.

ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4894 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

