Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $516,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,756.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Kohl’s Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $11.86 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

