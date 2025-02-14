Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 586,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 365,136 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 894,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 82,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 152,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

