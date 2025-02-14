Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Celestica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 26.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,170,944.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,608,649.66. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,216,476.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares in the company, valued at $22,373,832.04. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CLS opened at $129.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.47. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.