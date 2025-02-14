Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $140.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

