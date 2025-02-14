Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,939 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 637,103 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,751,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 694,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 168,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 23.89%. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.