Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $165,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.8 %

Sunoco stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8865 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

