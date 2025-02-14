Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,465,000.

Shares of IQQQ opened at $44.01 on Friday. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

