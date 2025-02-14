Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period.

PAPR stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

