Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

