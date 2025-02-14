Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

