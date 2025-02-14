Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 347,155 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,219,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,386 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after acquiring an additional 182,002 shares during the period. Sage Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE OBDC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.83.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
