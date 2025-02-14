Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,178.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock opened at $264.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.50. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.48 and a fifty-two week high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.