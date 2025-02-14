Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,140,338,000 after buying an additional 75,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,446,000 after buying an additional 180,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after buying an additional 214,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,653,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $326,247,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

View Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EOG opened at $128.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.