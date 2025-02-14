Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151,357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Union by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,926,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,209,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 283,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,103,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Up 1.3 %

WU stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WU

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.