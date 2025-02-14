Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AJAN opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

