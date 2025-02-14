LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Raised to Outperform at CJS Securities

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

LCII opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares in the company, valued at $47,016,270. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 98.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 110.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

