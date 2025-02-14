Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.56 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 99.20 ($1.25). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.25), with a volume of 9,084,752 shares.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £785.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.90.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

