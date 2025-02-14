LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in LKQ by 27,310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

