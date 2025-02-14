Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:L opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $72.91 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.71%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

