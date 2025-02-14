Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $278.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

