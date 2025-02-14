Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $287.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $288.24 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 157,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,690,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,611,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

