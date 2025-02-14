Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 20,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 244,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,348 shares of company stock worth $5,036,214. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.