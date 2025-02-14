Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vanderbilt University raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 44,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 588,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.