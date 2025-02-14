Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grange Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,214. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

