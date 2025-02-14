Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 275 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Brady by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 118,557 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRC opened at $73.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.