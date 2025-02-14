Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EWW opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

