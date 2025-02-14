Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,049 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Terreno Realty

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.