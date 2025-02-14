Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 352,262 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,262 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $22.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $11.25 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.60 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

