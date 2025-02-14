Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $30.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,589.68. This trade represents a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.