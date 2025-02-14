Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

