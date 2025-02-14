Morgan Stanley Cuts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $220.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $187.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.98 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Creative Planning raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

