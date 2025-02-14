Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUM. Barclays raised their target price on Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.05.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Humana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.