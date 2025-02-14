National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:CRT FY2026 Earnings

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRTFree Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised CT Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

