Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,445. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total transaction of $21,836,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,518.16. The trade was a 22.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,647 shares of company stock valued at $33,186,271. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after buying an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after buying an additional 739,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,705,000 after buying an additional 711,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after purchasing an additional 539,936 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

