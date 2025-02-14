Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $15.50 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 355.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 407,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,680,000 after buying an additional 183,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 968.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $230.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,214. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

