NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Olistico Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.3% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 259,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,403,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $591,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 832,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $111,732,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.